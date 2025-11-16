Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

It’s time to go…. Big Brother 2026 jettisons its first housemate

Culture

Channel Ten’s revived Big Brother has been a big hit so far, grabbing ratings wins and making quite a ew headlines in it’s first week.

Tonight the public had the chance to save two out of three housemates up for the first eviction. On the list to be catapulted out of the show was ‘set in his ways’ publisher Michael, ‘misunderstood model’ Holly, and ‘Donald Trump loving grandmother’ Jane.

If you don’t want to know who collected their bags and was back in front of Mel Tracina for an exit interview after just a week, don’t read any further… there be spoilers ahead.

When Mel opened the envelope and said the famous words ‘It’s time to go..” for the first time, it was Michael’s name she announced.

The professional pot-stirrer ruffled a few feathers in the house early on, never one to hold back his opinions on people, politics and the world outside.  

Receiving 13 points from his housemates in the first nominations, Michael found himself up for eviction alongside Holly, who received 21 points, and Jane, who was automatically nominated after failing a task to hide in the house when she entered as the 13th housemate.

While he was in the house, Michael’s opinions seemed to rub some of the housemates the wrong way.

His lack of filter also caused some heartache during the first shopping task when Michael had to rank the other housemates from most to least intelligent, based on what the Australian public had ranked them.

Despite being the first housemate sent packing, the publisher and CEO was all smiles as he exited the house.

Speaking to host Mel Tracina after his elimination, Michael said: “I didn’t want to go in there and not ruffle feathers. I went in there, ruffled feathers and here I am! But, if I went back in… I’d do it all again, absolutely.” 

As for if the Big Brother experience had changed him, Michael joked that the effects may only last 10 minutes.  

“Conversing with people I wouldn’t normally talk to in the outside world has been a little bit humbling,” he said, adding that bonding with housemates like Mia, “Wouldn’t have happened without Big Brother”. 

“No regrets about any of this, it’s been great!” he signed off with.

And then there were twelve, the Big Brother adventure continues on Monday, or you can watch the live stream at any time.  

