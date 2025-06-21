Search
J.D. Vance becomes the most blocked person ever on Bluesky

News

US Vice President J.D. Vance has opened up a BlueSky account and with his first post become the most blocked person ever on the platform.

Vice-President Vance shared a section of a recent US Supreme Court decision that upheld a law in Tennessee that banned transgender youth from accessing puberty blocking medication.

“Hello Bluesky, I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.” Vance wrote.

US President JD Vance.

The app has grown in popularity as people have searched for an alternative to Twitter, now known as X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk, who was a ‘special employee’ of the Trump administration recent had a spectacularly public falling out with President Trump with the two trading accusations and barbs across different social media platforms.

It seems many of the apps users didn’t want to hear from Vance. According to data tracker Clearsky, Vance became the most blocked user in the platforms history when he attracted 110,040 blocks within his first few days of posting.

Vance’s personal account is now the most blocked on the site, followed by his official Vice Presedential account.

The record for most blocked account was previously held by right-wing journalist Jesse Signal.

“You work hard your whole life to achieve something great and then some idiot can just come along and snatch it,” Signal wrote in response to the news that Vance had over taken him.

