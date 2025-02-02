Jacinta Allen says Australians should be alarmed at rise of anti-trans policies

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has commented on the rise of anti-transgender policies overseas and vowed not to let the same rollbacks occur in Victoria.

“We have all come a long way, but we only need to look overseas to see how quickly progress can be reversed.” the premier said on Saturday ahead of taking part in Melbourne’s annual Pride march.

- Advertisement -

“I’ll always walk with this community through good times and bad. Hard-right extremists who want to take notes from the MAGA movement will have to first contend with me, with my Government, and with the vast majority of Victorians.”

“In Victoria, equality is not negotiable. Everyone is free to love who they want to love and be who they are.” the premier said.

The Pride March was marking its 30th anniversary and the premier said Labor government was proud of the many advancements made for the LGBTIQA+ community in recent years.

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward said the LGBTIQA+ communities were a valued part of society.



“We are passionate allies of our beautiful and diverse LGBTIQA+ communities. We are unwavering in our support for Victorians to be themselves and to be proud of who they are. Discrimination has no place in Victoria.” Ward said.