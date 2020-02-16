Jake Shears shares new disco single ‘Meltdown’

Jake Shears is back with the first tune from his forthcoming second solo album, and he’s headed straight to the disco.

While Shears’ first solo outing sounded like a cabaret circus offering, he seems to be returning to the sound that made his band Scissor Sisters immensely popular.

Meltdown sounds like a classic disco tune for the dancefloor. In a recent interview Shears said he was ready to return to dance music. “I missed doing dance music,” he told NewNowNext. “I wasn’t ready to do it for a while. Now I’m ready to go there again.”

Since visiting Perth in early 2019 as a support act for Kylie Minogue’s tour, Shear has been living incognito. He signed up to be a contestant on the British version of The Masked Singer. Appearing dressed as a unicorn he kept the audience and judges guessing while he sang songs by Lizzo, Kate Bush, ZZ Top and Blur.

Shears says the album will be out – when he’s finished making it, but listed off some of the influences that are informing his musical style including David Bowie, The Commodores, Lionel Richie, Daft Punk, and Hot Chip. The musician also revealed he’s still working on a stage musical, collaborating with Sir Elton John.

Take a listen to ‘Meltdown’.

OIP Staff