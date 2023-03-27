Jake Shears shares new song ‘Devil Came Down the Dancefloor’

Jake Shears has dropped a brand-new track, Devil Came Down the Dancefloor, featuring Amber Martin. It’s the second preview of upcoming album Last Man Dancing, which was introduced in irresistible style recently with first single Too Much Music.

“Devil… was a joy to create and I’m so excited to share it,” Shears said of the new tune. “Amber Martin is one of my best friends and favourite singers and it’s an honour to have her absolutely killing it on this song.”

The Scissor Sisters singers upcoming album was conceived between the US, Portugal, and London – where Jake relocated from his New Orleans home during the pandemic – guests on the album included Boys Noize, Big Freedia, Kylie Minogue, and cameos from Jane Fonda and Iggy Pop.

Take a listen to Jake Shears’ latest song.

