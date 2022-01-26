Check out the latest release from Jamaica Moana, it’s called ‘CYA’

Jamaica Moana is a Sydney-based artist, rapper, creative director & songwriter of Māori (Ngāpuhi/Tainui) and Samoan descent, and she’s just released a new record called CYA.

The tune is described as being punctuated with booming basslines and industrial percussion reminiscent of smoky, dimly-lit ballrooms, and filled with Jamaica’s unapologetic swagger and self-assured confidence.

The artist said the track was about approaching life and career with an unapologetic attitude.

“CYA explains the message of me staying firm to my independence. It speaks on the experience of myself holding a leadership position to many people. Living in Sydney, we know how important it is to pursue your career unapologetically. CYA contains an unapologetic message, determined to show I am proud to lead; in my mind and beyond. Hip-hop fans will love this beat, infused with the fire vocals recorded on this track.”

The track was created in collaboration with producer Dad’s Mayo.

Jamaica is not just making music, she’s balancing her professional career as a multidisciplinary artist, whilst being a leader and resident commentator of the Australian ballroom community.

Jamaica Moana currently works on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation and is spiritually entwined with Hokianga and Waikato in the motherland of Aotearoa.

The artist made her musical debut in 2018 with FUR, and was followed up with a 2019 collaboration with Paul Mac and Jonny Seymour, collectively known as Stereogamous, on their tune Just Like This.

Jamaica Moana is also the co-founder and host of Sydney’s ballroom event The West Ball, has commanded stages across the country speaking at TEDXSydney and also performing at Brisbane’s IMA, Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival, Sydney’s Mardi Gras After Party, Hobart’s Dark Mofo, ANZ Fair Day Festival and supported NYC’s Junglepussy and Sydney’s own Ngaiire.

Take a listen to the new tune.

