James Charles posts naked selfie to Twitter

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

YouTube star James Charles has posted a naked selfie to Twitter, a move that saw him trending on the social media platform.

While some users offered compliments, many Twitter followers suggested the make-up artist was starved for attention and they’d have preferred not to find his naked body in their news feed.

It’s not the first time the social media influencer has shared some naked photos, last year Charles reported that his accounts had been hacked and those responsible were threatening to release a naked photo of him.

After regaining control of his accounts Charles posted the photo himself, leading to some suggestions that the whole event was simply a publicity stunt.

Charles rose to fame making YouTube videos about make-up and his celebrity life. In 2017, aged just seventeen he became the first male face of makeup brand CoverGirl. The online star has offered been followed by controversy including accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Last year after former mentor Tati Westbrook posted a video criticising Charles’ behaviour, Charles’ YouTube channel lost over a million viewers in just 24 hours.

Today the make-up artist was catching some sun and making sure he didn’t have an tan lines.

Charles latest project is a YouTube competition series in the style of Project Runway which aims to find the world’s next make-up social media influencer.

Instant Influencer sees six make-up loving YouTubers complete against each other while being judges by James Charles, Paris Hilton and Norvina.

Take a look at the first episode.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.