Jawbreakers pay tribute to the Cock Destroyers with ‘This is Dirty’

The drag-duo DJ-production team known as Jawbreakers return to the dancefloor this month with This is Dirty, the second single from their soon-to-be-released Just A Taste EP.

The song is a camp club track that references The Cock Destroyers, two British porn stars who exploded on Twitter after a viral clip emerged of the two ladies exclaiming who they were.

“Sophie Anderson and Rebecca More of The Cock Destroyers were a huge part of queer pop culture when we were coming of age,” explains Jawbreakers’ Sabrina Babyslut.

“We were obsessed with their strong message of sex positivity and support of sex workers.”

Jawbreakers met the now-split-up Cpck Destroyers in 2019 at Amsterdam’s Milkshake Festival. The meeting inspired them to introduce the infamous porn duo to the next generation of queer clubbers with a fanciful song that contained an underlying kink theme but was suitable for all to enjoy.

“We want everyone to be able to dance and party to our music!” Jawbreakers’ Kali Forni-Kate exclaims.

“This is Dirty isn’t just for the dancefloor, it’s for all floors! It can be listened to on loop while on hands and knees scrubbing the kitchen floor,” Kali continues.

The song follows the Jawbreakers previous hit single, Boyfriend featuring AMUNDA (Operator Please), a track that climbed to #1 on the Australian iTunes Dance chart in January 2022.

Jawbreakers’ Just A Taste EP will be released through Extrovert Music, a division of Vicious Recordings, and will be available on April 1. Jawbreaker’s This is Dirty is available from February 18.

