Jennifer Lopez introduces her trans family member to the world

Jennifer Lopez is encouraging her fans to watch an upcoming short film that shares a young person’s experience of coming out as transgender, a person who also happens to be a member of her family.

Draw With Me tells the story of Brendon, who Lopez describes as her ‘nibling’, a gender neutral term for the child of your sibling. The short film explores Brendon’s journey of revealing their identity to their family, and how making art helped them deal with the experience.

“The film is important and timely in its story and message,” Lopez said on Instagram, “and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendon and their family is going through in this time of acceptance and admission.”

“It’s a story that’s very close to my heart, because it was a family affair. It’s about accepting change and challenges with love, and knowing that when we do, everything is possible.”

Lopez’s video message also includes a short preview of the film, where Brendon gets the opportunity to speak for themselves.

“My name is Brendon, I use they/them/their pronouns,” Brendon begins.

“I was the first one in our friend group to come out as trans, and I definitely was not the last one…”

Directed by Constantine Venetopoulos in collaboration with LGBTIQ+ suicide prevention organisation The Trevor Project, the film is due for release soon.

Watch the preview below.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

