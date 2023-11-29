Jennifer Lopez to release new album and film ‘This is Me… Now’

Jennifer Lopez is set to release a new album and accompanying film in 2024. This Is Me… Now will be the singer’s first album in over a decade and serve as a sequel to her 2003 album This is Me… Then.

The 2003 album was the third album from the dancer, turned film star, turned musician. It contained some of her biggest hits including Jenny from the Block, All I Have and I’m Glad.

The album also contained the song Dear Ben dedicated film star Ben Affleck. The couple met the previous year while filming the movie Gigli, and then went on to film another movie Jersey Girl. Their high-profile engagement filled magazines, but they called off their wedding just four days before it was scheduled and broke up soon after.

Last year the couple reunited and married. Lopez has shared that the new album will also include a follow up track – Dear Ben (Part 2).

Here’s how the new project is described.

It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical, and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life. Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.

Can’t Get Enough, the first single from the album will be out on 24th January 2024, and while the album and its accompanying film will arrive in February.

OIP Staff

