Jeremy Allen White to star in new Netflix series ‘Enigma Variations’

Jeremy Allen White will star in a new Netflix series Enigma Variations based on a book by André Aciman, who wrote Call Me By Your Name.

The actor rose to fame playing Lip Gallagher in eleven seasons of the US version of Shameless, before finding huge acclaim with his portrayal of Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear.

- Advertisement -

Enigma Variuations, which was published in 2017, follows a man named Paul, who is bisexual, through several stage of his life and different relationships. The book has an unconventional story structure.

June 25, 2024: Jeremy Allen White at the premiere for season 3 of Hulu’s The Bear at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

The new limited series will be written by Amanda Kate Shuman whose previous credits include The Wheel of Time. It will be directed by Oliver Hermanus.

Prior to being cast in Shameless, White appeared in the film Beautiful Ohio and the TV series Conviction. He is currently filming Deliver Me from Nowhere a biopic about singer Bruce Springsteen. The film also stars Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, David Krumholtz and Australian actor Harrison Gilbertson.

White will also appear in the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu where he’ll be the voice of Rotta the Hutt.