Jesse James Keitel signs on for ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot

Actor Jesse James Keitel is the first cast member to sign on for the Queer as Folk reboot.

The popular TV series debuted in the United Kingdom in 1999, it starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam and Craig Kelly and was set in Manchester. A US version ran for 5 series from 2000 and was set in the city of Pittsburgh.

Both the original British series and the US remake were hailed for their honest depictions of gay sex, community and relationships. The series have also been seen as lacking in their diversity, with few women and people of colour being featured.

Keitel, who is non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns, is best known for their role in the US TV series Big Sky. Keitel’s casting in the crime drama from writer David E. Kelley was one of the first times a non-binary actor has played a non-binary character on a primetime US series. They have also previously appeared on the series Forever Alone, Younger and the film Alex Strangelove.

The news that Jesse James Keitel was joining the Queer as Folk reboot was reported in Deadline.

Not much is known about the new series, except it’s been written by Stephen Dunn and will be set in New Orleans. Russell T Davies, who created the original show will serve as Executive Producer.

The new version will follow a diverse group of friends who lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Keitel will play a young woman who is transgender. Her character is described as a party girl who is struggling to grow up.

When the new project was announced Dunn said it was surreal to be updating Davies iconic series for a new generation.

“When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret. But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

