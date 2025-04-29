Jesse Oliver Garlick to lead arts publication ‘Seesaw’

Jesse Oliver Garlick has been announced as the new Business and Editorial Manager to lead the restart of online arts magazine Seesaw.
The board of the publication said Oliver Garlick’s extensive leadership experience spans publishing, financial strategy, governance and audience engagement, with a proven ability to drive editorial excellence, financial sustainability and diverse readership growth.
He will commence as Business and Editorial Manager in late May as Seesaw takes the next step towards returning as the source of WA’s best arts and cultural news, reviews and views by the middle of the year.
The online publication was founded by arts writers Varnya Bromilow and Nina Levy in 2017. The following year the publication merged with writer Rosalind Appleby’s platform Noted and became a not-for-profit incorporated association. The establishment of the publication came at a time when arts journalism in Western Australian media was being abandoned by mainstream publishers.
In 2023 the publication paused its activities as its board searched for a more sustainable operating model.
|Seesaw Chair Natalie Jenkins said the board were excited about Oliver Garlick’s appointment.
“We are thrilled that Jesse has agreed to join the Seesaw team. Jesse is someone with a passion for journalism and arts, culture and creativity, and who wants to help shape debate and conversations about our unique part of the world.
“He joins us with an imperative to drive audience engagement, diversify revenue opportunities, and embrace innovation to ensure Seesaw’s sustainability as a platform for excellence in arts journalism in WA.” Jenkins said.
|Jesse Oliver Garlick said it was a vital time for independent arts journalism.
“I’m honoured to support Seesaw’s return at a time when independent arts journalism is more vital than ever. If art moves us, arts journalism helps us understand why we must be moved. These very discussions play a critical role in shaping how we reflect on creative work, how we value it, and how we advocate for its future.
“I’m looking forward to ensuring Seesaw remains a dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable platform that elevates our creative community in this way.” he said.
Jesse Oliver Garlick was previously the CEO and General Manager of Express Media in Melbourne. The organisation publishes Voiceworks a space for young creative writers, he is also an acclaimed spoken word poet.
Oliver Garlick has most recently been a Community Arts Officer at the City of Joondalup, and has previously been the Co-manager of the National Young Writers Festival and a producer at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA).