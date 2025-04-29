Jesse Oliver Garlick to lead arts publication ‘Seesaw’

Jesse Oliver Garlick has been announced as the new Business and Editorial Manager to lead the restart of online arts magazine Seesaw.

The board of the publication said Oliver Garlick’s extensive leadership experience spans publishing, financial strategy, governance and audience engagement, with a proven ability to drive editorial excellence, financial sustainability and diverse readership growth.

He will commence as Business and Editorial Manager in late May as Seesaw takes the next step towards returning as the source of WA’s best arts and cultural news, reviews and views by the middle of the year.

Jesse Oliver Garlick.

The online publication was founded by arts writers Varnya Bromilow and Nina Levy in 2017. The following year the publication merged with writer Rosalind Appleby’s platform Noted and became a not-for-profit incorporated association. The establishment of the publication came at a time when arts journalism in Western Australian media was being abandoned by mainstream publishers.

In 2023 the publication paused its activities as its board searched for a more sustainable operating model.