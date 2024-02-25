Jimi the Kween shares new hyperpop dance anthem ‘Venus Bitch’

As Pride celebrations are marked in many towns and cities around Australia, and Sydney gears up for it’s annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, Jimi the Kween as a brand new tune perfect for any party.

Venus Bitch is the follow up single to Jimi The Kween’s viral festival hit Interstellar (Ra Ta Ta). It’s described as a euphoric anthem that celebrates everyone who is harnessing their fierce femme energy. It’s a hyper-addictive, hyper-pop banger.

The artist has been making appearances across the country, spending the weekend in Adelaide and Port Douglas, and upcoming shows include Poof Doof’s Mardi Gras Afterparty in Sydney and the upcoming Chill Out Festival in Victoria.

Later the year Jimi the Kween will be heading to Japan, the USA for West Hollywood Pride and New York Pride and then on to London and Amsterdam.

Jimi the Kween trained at Perth’s West Australian Academy of Performing Arts and later got the attention of all four coaches on Season 9 of The Voice – Australia, before opting to have Kelly Rowland as their coach.

Take a listen to Venus Birth.

OIP Staff