Jimi The Kween teams up with Zoë Badwi for ‘Starlight’

Culture

Fresh from taking over the USA during Pride Month with performances alongside Paris Hilton and Kesha, Jimi The Kween returns with new single, Starlight.

The new track sees them teaming up with Australian singer Zoë Badwi who brought everyone to the dance floor at many a Pride party with her hits Release Me and Freefallin’.

This latest track is a cover of the seminal 2001 French nu-disco hit by The Supermen Lovers. The song hit number 12 on the Australian charts back at the beginning of the millennium, and also filled the top spot on the ARIA dance charts.

“This track has been in the making for a couple of years – I always wanted to rework this song, it’s one of my favs and I’ve had the demo sitting around for ages.” Jimi The Kween said of the new track.

“Having Zoë join me on the track is really what made it perfect, two Kweens are better than one! This track is fully-stacked and I am sure Australia and beyond will live for it as much as I do!

“Did somebody say Australia’s newest pop star!?” Zoë added, sharing “I’ve known Jimi for years and it was so much fun to get into the studio to make this track together. I can’t wait for everyone to hear, see and dance to what we’ve done!”

Check out the video.

