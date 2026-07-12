Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme to release new book ‘How The Queens Made Christmas’

Drag superstars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have been collaborating for years, earning critical acclaim for their live holiday show.

The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show has been running for almost a decade, as the pair find themselves on a hilarious and extraordinary fantasy journey through the Christmas season – Dickensian ghosts, the Nutcracker’s Land of Sweets, body swapping and elf attacks, the show has it all. The show has even spawned a holiday film, which premiered in 2020.

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To celebrate the success of the show, Dela and Jinkx are releasing a book, beautifully illustrated by Anita Orrock. How The Queens Made Christmas offers both a zany new story starring the pair, while also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live show.

Described as a “raunchy holiday romp for festival adults”, the book follows Jinkx and Dela as they realise they’re trapped inside the story and have to find a way out together – with many costume changes along the way of course.

“What began as a scrappy, self-produced tour in smaller rooms has grown into a full creative universe made by misfits who just want to create work that helps people feel less alone,” BenDeLaCreme said.

“Jinkx and I are incredibly proud of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday community we created nine years ago—spanning stage, screen, music, and now the page. Beneath the sequins, campy comedy, and show-stopping numbers, what we’ve created is rooted in a deeply personal reflection on belonging, loss, and the power of chosen family.

“In writing this book, it was important to me to capture all of that and I hope this addition to your bookshelf or coffee table is a reminder you’re not alone.”

Jinkx and BenDeLaCreme are two of the biggest breakout stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Jinkx has now won the competition twice and found success on Broadway in Oh, Mary!, Chicago and Little Shop of Horrors, while BenDeLaCreme has built on the success of her All Stars 3 run through the work of her production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents.

How The Queens Made Christmas will be released this October.