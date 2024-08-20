Joe Ball appointed as Victoria’s new LGBTIQA+ Commissioner

Joe Ball, CEO of Switchboard Victoria, will be Victoria’s next LGBTIQA+ Commissioner.

Minister for Equality Harriet Shing on Tuesday announced that Joe Ball will be Victoria’s third LGBTIQA+ Commissioner describing him as a proud transgender man and longstanding LGBTIQA+ advocate with decades of experience across mental health, family violence, suicide prevention and disability sectors.

- Advertisement -

Shing describes the commitment to continuing the role as one that makes sure lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer (LGBTIQA+) Victorians continue to have a strong voice to advocate for their rights and wellbeing.

Victoria is the only state to have a Commissioner to represent LGBTIQA+ people. The role was first held by Ro Allen in 2015, while Dr Todd Fernando was their successor.

Ball was previously CEO of Switchboard where he oversaw the creation of landmark programs including Rainbow Door, a dedicated LGBTIQA+ family violence and mental health helpline, along with CHARLEE, a LGBTIQA+ Suicide Prevention Hub.

He is a current member of the National LGBTIQA+ Health and Wellbeing 10-year Action Plan Expert Advisory Group, and was honored as one of 50 Outstanding LGBTI+ Australian Leaders in 2020.

Ball has served as a member of several leading community services committees and boards including Safe and Equal, the 1800 RESPECT community advisory committee, the Victorian LGBTIQA+ Taskforce, the Victorian Family Violence Reform Advisory Group and the National Suicide Prevention Governance Committee.

“It is an immense honour and responsibility to be the next Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities. I am here because of those who fought for generations so that LGBTIQA+ people could not only exist, but thrive.” Ball said of his new role.

He will officially commence in the role on 23 September.

The Labor Government was the first in Australia to appoint a Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities in 2015, with Ro Allen’s appointment, followed by Dr Todd Fernando.

The Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities provides a strong voice for diverse LGBTIQA+ communities across the state, working with the Government to implement Pride in our future: Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ strategy 2022-2032 – a roadmap to ensure all Victorians feel safe, have equal human rights and live wholly and freely.

Shing described Ball’s appointment to the position as part of the government’s commitment to LGBTIQA+ community members.

“Joe’s appointment to the role of LGBTIQA+ Commissioner will ensure we can continue our nation-leading work to recognise, support and celebrate LGBTIQA+ people and communities across Victoria, and I congratulate him on his determination over many years to improve the lives of LGBTIQA+ people.” Shing said.

“Commissioner Ball’s expertise and inclusive advocacy will be enormously important in delivering our Pride in Our Future Equality Strategy, and builds on the legacy of previous Commissioner Todd Fernando.”

The Victorian Budget 2023/24 allocated $22 million over four years to deliver key priorities including boosting the number of Rainbow Tick accredited community and mental health providers, funding to support LGBTIQA+ groups, events and organisations and delivering Pride in Ageing to address the needs of ageing LGBTIQA+ Victorians.