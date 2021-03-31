Joe Biden issue Presidential Proclamation on Trans Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden has become the first US President to issue an official presidential proclamation on Trans Day of Visibility.

In his official statement posted to the White House website President Biden acknowledged that many transgender and non-binary activists had fought for recognition over many decades.

“Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world. Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically.” he wrote.

“This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community.”

The US President, who is facing a battle with states over laws protecting transgender youth, said there was still a great deal of discrimination towards non-binary and transgender people.

“In spite of our progress in advancing civil rights for LGBTQ+ Americans, too many transgender people — adults and youth alike — still face systemic barriers to freedom and equality. Transgender Americans of all ages face high rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination.” President Biden said highlighting that employment, housing, health care and public accommodation were all areas guilty of ongoing discrimination.

The high level of violence directed to transgender women, especially women of colour, is something President Biden described as a “a stain on our Nation’s conscience”.

The US President’s vocal support for people who are transgender and non-binary comes as several states introduce laws to reduce transgender rights, and ban transgender people from participating in competitive sport.

