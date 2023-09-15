Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson are ready for Christmas

In a celebration of campness, Christmas and comedy, best pals Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson –and their chosen family – will reunite to host a suite of yuletide shows across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart and Wollongong from 30 November – 9 December.

Presented by Comedy Republic, last year’s debut of Rhys & Joel’s Family Christmas had audiences in stitches with its series of uproarious shows.

In 2023, the dynamic duo is once again set to sashay across Australia, joining forces to host evenings of pure unadulterated hilarity, storytelling and conversation alongside a soon-to-be-announced lineup of the nation’s fiercest comedians, drag artists and musicians.

Creasey shared his excitement about the upcoming tour.

“Fresh off the back of our debut season which was a festive triumph (can only put that down to me). I get to rejoin my best friend Rhys Nicholson on stage for a very jovial and gay family Christmas tour! Rhys is both the devil and the angel on my finely toned deltoid (that’s your shoulder) and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Rhys Nicholson added,

“Come watch as we really get into the Christmas spirit. And by “spirit” I mean Gin. I can’t think of a better way to spend the silly season than monetising the relationship I have with my best friend live on stage.”

Rhys, Joel and friends promise to deliver no-holds-barred belly laughs and outrageous innuendo, chucking out the carols for queens by candlelight this Christmas.

Tickets to the Perth show at The Astor Theatre on Thursday 7th December are on sale now.

Tour dates

WOLLONGONG: Thursday 30 November 2023 – Wollongong Town Hall

SYDNEY: Friday 1 December 2023 – Enmore Theatre

BRISBANE: Saturday 2 December 2023 – Brisbane Powerhouse Theatre

HOBART: Tuesday 5 December 2023 – Theatre Royal

PERTH: Thursday 7 December 2023 – Astor Theatre

ADELAIDE: Friday 8 December 2023 – Norwood Concert Hall

MELBOURNE: Saturday 9 December 2023 – Thornbury Theatre

