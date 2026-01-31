Joel Creasey get his own lunch time show in Nova shake-up

Perth raised comedian Joel Creasey is breaking up with radio colleagues Tim Blackwell and Ricki-Lee Coulter and will get his own lunchtime show this year on Nova.

Nova has announced that their Sydney breakfast team of Fitzy, Wippa and Kate will switch to the afternoon slot for a national show. That spot is currently occupied by Creasy, Blackwell and Coulter.

Coulter and Blackwell will take over the coveted Sydney breakfast slot, while Creasey will leave the trio and get his own lunch time show.

Creasey took to social media and compared his split from his colleagues as being akin to when the Spice Girls lost Geri Halliwell.

“I’m doing a Ginger Spice and made the decision to go it solo! (I’ve waited over 20 years to say that!). Scintillating references like that and oh-so-very-much-more you can expect from The Joel Creasey Show launching Australia-wide across the Nova Network!

“It’s been an utter joy to be a member of the national Drive program for the past five years, and an honour to play a part in such a legacy show.

“I’ve learnt so much from Tim and Ricki-Lee and am so excited for us and wish them all the best (for their early alarms, that is, did you really think I’d be getting up at that time?!).” he joked.

Creasey promised his new show would be a wild rid, before signing off with a “Zigah-zigah”.

Nova Network’s Group Programming Director, Brendan Taylor, said Creasey had been a huge part of the success of the Drive program.

“Joel has been instrumental to the success of Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel, which has consistently held the number one spot in its timeslot. We’re thrilled to announce this new show,” Taylor said.

“Joel is an immensely talented broadcaster and comedian, and this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase his talents in an entirely new part of the day. We’re excited to add another world class talent to our new weekday line-up.”

While the news from Nova detailed lots of changes to their programming, there was no news on what has happened to Nathan, Nat and Shaun prester Nathan Morris. Morris has been missing from the show for almost a year with no explanation of where he’s gone.