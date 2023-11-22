Join Barbie Q for a night celebrating Madonna’s 40 years

There’s no sign of Madonna’s 40th anniversary celebration tour making it to Australia anytime soon, but local venue The Rechabite is ready to mark the milestone with a massive party featuring some of our favourite local idols such as Barbie Q and Hello Sailor

On Friday 15th of December Hello Sailor will be spinning all of Madonna’s most iconic hits from 8pm to 2am, and Barbie Q has put together an incredible cast of variety performers and dancers, and she’ll also be treating everyone to a selection of her best Madonna drag and dance numbers.

On the bill is Matthew Pope, Alexas Armstrong, Lucy Lovegun, Justin Sider, Haydn Shadforth, Jovan Young, Kenisha Yam and Teisha.

There’ll be prizes for the best dressed on the night, so pick your favourite Madonna look from the last 40 years!

So get ready to move your body to the music, and get into the groove, because music makes the people come together, and thank your lucky stars for four decades of Madonna.

Tickets are on sale now.

