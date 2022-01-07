Join Brendan Pang & friends for Tomatopalooza at Perth City Farm

A juicy summer festival is celebrating all things tomato this weekend at Perth City Farm.

Tomatopalooza is bringing together a three-day festival of gourmet food and drinks, tastings, gardening workshops, tastings, demos and activities.

The main event of the weekend is The Big Squeeze on Sunday Jan 9, with a Bloody Mary Brunch featuring Masterchef alum Brendan Pang and his Bumplings kitchen.

Feature workshops include Make a Wicking Pot for your Balcony, Make Your Own Passata (with Shani Graham from Ecoburbia), and the Plant a Tommy kids gardening workshop.

Festival-goers can enjoy the late afternoon with a Sparkling Sundowner Farm Tour, complete with bubbles and nibbles. Families can join the fun in the Tommy Toe room for lots of tomato-themed kids activities, craft sessions, games such as tomato bobbing, plus fairy face painting in our garden.

Perth City Farm’s premiere tomato festival was held in the 1990s. The organisation welcomes back the summer harvest festival for a new generation with Tomatopalooza. Festival goers are invited to celebrate tomato season and learn some new skills to take home with them.

Tomatopalooza runs from Friday Jan 7 – Sunday Jan 9. For bookings and more info head to perthcityfarm.org.au

