JoJo Siwa quietly changes their name to start the new year

Pop singer and reality TV star JoJo Siwa has begun the new year with some subtle rebranding. Fans of the celebrity noticed that they’ve made a change to their name across her TikTok account adjusting their name to Joelle Siwa.

Siwa’s real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, but they found fame using their nick name JoJo. They first came to prominence on the TV series Dance Moms, and has since launched a music and film career.

March 14, 2024: JoJo Siwa attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Awards in Beverly Hills. Photographed by MLM Images / Shutterstock.

After Dance Moms Siwa signed with Nickelodeon and they developed film projects for the artist and they appeared on a series of TV programs. In 2020 Time magazine declared them one of the most influential people in the world.

They’ve gone on to release music, controversially declaring in 2024 that they’d invented a new genre known as ‘gay pop’. Siva later walked back the comment.

In 2021 Siva announced they was part of the LGBTIQA+ communities, initially declining to label her sexuality, they later shared that they identify as a lesbian and are non-binary.

Last year Siwa made headlines during a stint on the British reality TV program Celebrity Big Brother. Actor Mickey Rourke was thrown out of the house after he made inappropriate sexual comments towards Siva. During conversations in the house Siwa also shared that she was now more aligned with the Q than the L in the acronym.

During her time in the Big Brother house Siwa met English TV personality Chris Hughes, and their relationship continued after they left the program. Siwa had been dating Australia influencer and actor Kath Ebbs up until that point.

Fans have noticed that Hughes has also started referring to his partner as Joelle in his social media posts too.

On their social media Joelle Siwa posted a message about the year ahead, which included the soundtrack of their hit song Boomerang. “Any plans for 2026?” they asked, before giving the answer “Me.”