Mickey Rouke warned over homophobic comments on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Actor Mickey Rouke has been given a formal warning by the producers of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother over homophobic comments he’s made to Jo-Jo Siwa.

The popular British show kicked off this week with a bunch of celebrities heading into the Big Brother House, but 90’s heartthrob actor Mickey Rouke has shocked people with his attitude.

Rourke’s bad behaviour began even before he made it into the house. He’s been accused on leering at host AJ Odudu, and when she introduced him to the audience he grabbed the TV presenter, twirled her around and pulled her in close. She told him to stop.

Once inside the house a number of interactions with singer and internet star JoJo Siwa saw fans of the show calling for him to be booted.

Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa.

Inside the house Rourke asked Siwa about her sexuality, to which she replied, “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

Rourke, who is 72-year-old, told 21-year-old Siwa ““If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore”

She responded, “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Rourke then told the singer he would tie her up.

Later ins a discussion former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes, Rourke suggested the other housemates should “vote the lesbian out”.

When Jo-Jo Siwa heard of the conversation she called him out, saying if his reasoning on why she should be voted out was purely her sexuality, the only thing his comment could be described as was homophobic.

As their time in the house continued Rourke told the housemates he needed a ‘fag’, before turning to Siwa and saying “I’m not talking about you.” The comment left Siwa in tears.

The producers called him into the diary room and gave him a formal warning, but many fans of the show have expressed their view that he should have been immediately evicted.

Chris Hughes has been praised for being a great LGBTIQA_ ally and not standing for any of Rourke’s comments, and being a great friend for Siwa.

Rourke found fame in the 1980s in films including Rumble Fish, 9/1 Weeks, Angel Heart and Barfly. In the 1990s he gave up acting to become a boxer, resulting in his facial appearance changes significantly.

He returned to acting and had an acclaimed performance in 2008’s The Wrestler which won him a Golden Globe Award.

Alongside Rourke, Hughes and Siwa, the Celebrity Big Brother house has welcomed 80’s pop star Chesney Hawkes, television presenter Trish Goddard, Eastenders’ actor Patsy Palmer, politician Michael Fabricante, actor Jack P. Shepherd, reality TV star Ella Rae Wise, Olympican Daley Thompson, comedian Donna Preston, TV presenter Angellica Bell and drag star Danny Beard.

The first eviction has brought nominations for Rourke, Shepherd and Fabricante.