Jonathan Bailey takes centre stage in ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer

Queer actor Jonathan Bailey won hearts around the world with his guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, and is set to steal the show in the second season of Bridgerton.

Season 2 is set to focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s love story – played by Bailey – based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” Netflix’s VP of Global TV Bela Bajari said as the series locked down a third and fourth season last year.

“They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.

Bailey is currently playing across from Taron Egerton in COCK, a provocative queer play from writer Mike Bartlett, in London’s Ambassador Theatre – as well as voicing the lovable Miqo’te adventurer G’raha Tia in the Square Enix RPG Final Fantasy XIV.

Check out the trailer for Bridgerton season 2 here.

