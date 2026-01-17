Search
Joondalup Festival reveals program ahead of March outing

Culture

Joondalup Festival is back for 2026 and it’s loaded with fabulous artworks, music, entertainment and much more!

This week the team revealed three free public installations that will be transforming parks, lakes and coast throughout Perth’s northern suburbs.

Making its Australian debut, Crystal People brings more than 50 crystalline figures rising out of local lakes, offering audience around the clock opportunities to admire art in nature.

Crystal People

Acqua Forte Parade, another Aussie premiere, is an impressive floating water theatre set to transform Hillary’s Boat Harbour, while The Whale from Spare Parts Puppet Theatre brings an immensive, interactive giant flying creature to life.

Other highlights from the program include Kaya, a celebration of Noongar culture from Phil Walleystack, Confetti and Chaos, promising “the worst wedding reception you’ll ever go to…” and a lively interactive screening of Mamma Mia! with local drag favourites Donna Kebab, Cougar Morrison and Fay Rocious.

Joondalup Festival runs from 7 – 22 March 2026. Check out the full program at joondalupfestival.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

