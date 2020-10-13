June Jones releases the haunting ‘Jenny (Breathe)’

Australian artist June Jones has a captivating new tune, Jenny (Breathe) is the first single from her debut album Diana which was released earlier in 2020.

June Jones first came to prominence as the bandleader of emotion punk band Two Steps on the Water who released two albums, two EPs and gained a large fanbase from extensive touring between 2014 and 2018.

Following the band’s conclusion, Jones dropped a string of singles and videos before releasing her debut solo album Diana in 2019 which was picked to be Album of the Week on influential Melbourne radio station RRR.

As a solo artist Jones has toured Australia with Cate Le Bon, Julien Baker, Seeker Lover Keeper, and Crywank, as well as supporting Hurray for the Riff Raff, Colin Self, Mount Eerie, and Hand Habits. She performed alongside Cash Savage and Iota as part of Homage for this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Plus she has appeared at Melbourne Music Week, White Night, Emerging Writers Festival, and Brunswick Music Festival.

Take a look at the video and listen to her captivating tune.

OIP Staff, image: Myles Pedlar

