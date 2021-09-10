Justine Eltakchi shares ‘Colourblind’, a new tune about loving who you are

Musician Justine Eltakchi has a new tune out, it’s called Colourblind, and it’s all about embracing who you are.

The music video features a vast array of Australians from diverse backgrounds including women, non-binary and those from the LGBTQIA+ community. Everyone filmed themselves at home in their own unique way.

One of the people featured in the clip is model April Helene-Horton, who is known as The Bodzilla.

Helene-Horton sparked a lot of debate about body image, self love and health when she was featured on massive billboards for an advertising campaign.

Justine Eltakchi approached ‘The Bodzilla’ to collaborate when discovering the amazing work she was doing in the body-pos space.

“I felt inspired to embrace who I was when I discovered the work of April. I realised I had rejected and shamed parts of myself I had deemed as flaws. The truth is we are all different and that is our magic. That’s essentially what Colourblind is about and we wanted to bring together people from all groups in the video” Eltakchi said.

April Helene-Horton said when she first head the song she got excited about the prospect of collaborating.

“Justine’s song touched my heart the moment it started to play. I was so excited for us to come up with an idea of how we could share the song and our message with more people. It felt like everything was lining up when I told her I’m married to a filmmaker and I wanted to create a clip for the song!”

Take a look at the final result.

