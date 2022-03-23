Kadhja Bonet releases hypnotic new single ‘Dear Gina’

LA-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Kadhja Bonet shares hypnotic new single Dear Gina featuring Kadjha’s hazy and dreamy trademark vocals.

The track comes shortly after she announced joining the Ninja Tune family and the release of single For You in 2021, marking Bonet’s first new music since her critically acclaimed 2018 album Childqueen.

“Dear Gina is a companion piece to Childqueen album track Delphine” Kadhja comments, “If you’ve ever wondered what the letter said – this is it”.

The accompanying video for Dear Gina – produced by Kadhja herself, working alongside creative director Ethan Samuel Young – follows the release of the For You official video last month, as part of Kadjha’s participation in the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2022.

Since 2018’s Childqueen Kadhja has had a run of impressive collaborations with Childish Gambino, Free Nationals, SiR and Anderson .Paak to name a few. She was more recently featured on Khruangbin’s Mordechai Remixes project and opened for the group at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

“My forced hiatus from music has created an urgency in brand redirection,” Kadhja comments, reflecting on her break between releases.

“I began making music to get to know myself and fortify connections, and in many ways, I derailed from that intention. I reflect on my last few years as a recording artist and see someone trying desperately to fit the mould, despite making music that does not. To be pretty, to be liked, to be relevant, good, or accepted”.

Over the years Kadjha has toured with Mitski, played House of Vans with Anderson .Paak and shared the stage with the likes of Willow Smith, Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Hakim and many others.

Image: Carlos Gonzalez

