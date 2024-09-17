Kate Miller-Heidke to hit the road for national tour in 2025

2024 has been a busy year for Kate Miller-Heidke, she completed a 55-date tour of regional Australian and made her debut as a coach on The Voice – Australia. Next year she’s going to be back on the road with a tour that will take in the larger cities.

The award-winning singer-songwriter traverses the worlds of pop, folk, opera and musical theatre. She’s performed on stages as varied as Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Eurovision Song Contest, the Sydney Opera House and the Roebuck Bay Hotel in Broome.

- Advertisement -

Kate Miller-Heidke is also a born storyteller. Her music is influenced by the narrative traditions of folk, the drama of opera, and the great singer-songwriters of pop. She weaves tales of humour and pain, intimacy and grandeur, joy and regret, childhood and ghosts.

The Telling Tales Tour promises be a celebration of songs old and brand new, of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and music that transports and transcends.

Don’t miss this special opportunity to see the acclaimed performer in an intimate, exposed, and revealing performance, accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar.

The singer’s most recent offering is a cover of Linger the breakout tune for Irish band The Cranberries.

Tour Details

FRI 7 FEB CITY RECITAL HALL SYDNEY, NSW

SAT 8 FEB CITY RECITAL HALL SYDNEY, NSW

FRI 14 FEB EMPIRE THEATRE TOOWOOMBA, QLD

SAT 15 FEB QPAC CONCERT HALL BRISBANE, QLD

FRI 21 FEB ANITA’S THEATRE THIRROUL, NSW

SAT 22 FEB NEWCASTLE CIVIC THEATRE NEWCASTLE, NSW

FRI 28 FEB MELBOURNE ARTS CENTRE – HAMER HALL MELBOURNE, VIC

SAT 1 MAR ULUMBARRA THEATRE BENDIGO, VIC

FRI 7 MAR QUEENS PARK THEATRE GERALDTON, WA

SAT 8 MAR HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE PERTH, WA

All shows are ALL AGES

Tickets on sale Friday 20 September at 11am AEST

www.katemillerheidke.com





