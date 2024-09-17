Search
Kate Miller-Heidke to hit the road for national tour in 2025

Culture

2024 has been a busy year for Kate Miller-Heidke, she completed a 55-date tour of regional Australian and made her debut as a coach on The Voice – Australia. Next year she’s going to be back on the road with a tour that will take in the larger cities.

The award-winning singer-songwriter traverses the worlds of pop, folk, opera and musical theatre. She’s performed on stages as varied as Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Eurovision Song Contest, the Sydney Opera House and the Roebuck Bay Hotel in Broome.

Kate Miller-Heidke is also a born storyteller. Her music is influenced by the narrative traditions of folk, the drama of opera, and the great singer-songwriters of pop. She weaves tales of humour and pain, intimacy and grandeur, joy and regret, childhood and ghosts.

The Telling Tales Tour promises be a celebration of songs old and brand new, of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and music that transports and transcends.

Don’t miss this special opportunity to see the acclaimed performer in an intimate, exposed, and revealing performance, accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar.

The singer’s most recent offering is a cover of Linger the breakout tune for Irish band The Cranberries.

Tour Details

FRI 7 FEB           CITY RECITAL HALL       SYDNEY, NSW
SAT 8 FEB         CITY RECITAL HALL       SYDNEY, NSW
FRI 14 FEB         EMPIRE THEATRE          TOOWOOMBA, QLD
SAT 15 FEB        QPAC CONCERT HALL             BRISBANE, QLD
FRI 21 FEB         ANITA’S THEATRE           THIRROUL, NSW
SAT 22 FEB        NEWCASTLE CIVIC THEATRE     NEWCASTLE, NSW
FRI 28 FEB         MELBOURNE ARTS CENTRE – HAMER HALL       MELBOURNE, VIC
SAT 1 MAR       ULUMBARRA THEATRE              BENDIGO, VIC
FRI 7 MAR         QUEENS PARK THEATRE            GERALDTON, WA
SAT 8 MAR       HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE           PERTH, WA

All shows are ALL AGES

Tickets on sale Friday 20 September at 11am AEST

www.katemillerheidke.com



