Kate Wickett named as the new CEO of Sydney World Pride

People | Filed under Life Posted by admin

The Board of Sydney WorldPride 2023 has announced the appointment of Sydney WorldPride CEO – Kate Wickett.

Board Chair Damien Hodgkinson said he was proud to announce Wickett would be leading the organisation saying she brings a range of diverse experience working across the corporate, government and not-for-profit sectors.

“Ms Wickett worked tirelessly at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to spearhead the successful bid process for Sydney WorldPride 2023. Since securing the win in 2019 she has been the Sydney WorldPride Interim CEO, leading the establishment of the organisation.

“The board was impressed by the quality of diverse applicants for the role and the breadth of the talent, an affirming recognition of the esteem in which this important LGBTQI+ festival is held.

“On behalf of the board I congratulate Ms Wickett and know that together with the Sydney WorldPride team and the Sydney LGBTIQ+ community they will deliver an unforgettable WorldPride in 2023.” Hodgkinson said.

Wickett said she was excited to be appointed to the role.

“I am thrilled to be working with such a committed, creative and inspiring team at Sydney WorldPride. This legacy festival will enable all parts of our LGBTIQ+ community to be seen, heard and celebrate together.

“As a lesbian, it is so important for me to role model visible inclusive leadership, and to encourage more of those from within our communities who haven’t played a leadership role to pursue leadership roles.”

Sydney WorldPride is a global LGBTIQ+ event, combining arts, culture, protest and human rights. It will be held in Sydney, Australia in February – March 2023.

The event will combine the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras with a series of new and exciting events, including a Human Rights Conference, a Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, First Nations Gatherings and Celebrations, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Bondi Beach Party and many many more celebrations.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.