Take a look at Keiynan Lonsdale in ‘My Fake Boyfriend’

The tailer for the upcoming film My Fake Boyfriend has just arrived.

The film stars Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale, from Just, Simon, as Andrew, a gay guy stuck in a rut with a toxic boyfriend. To his rescue come his two best friends, played by Sarah Hyland and Dylan Sprouse.

They create a fake boyfriend called ‘Christiano’ and insert him into all of Andrew’s social media, hoping it will increase his confidence. It all goes awry when Christiano becomes a social media phenomenon, and complicating things further Andrew actually meets the man of his dreams.

Keiynan Lonsdale spoke to OUTinPerth last year about his decision to come out and take on gay roles.

Take a look at the trailer.

My Fake Boyfriend will released on June 17, 2022 on Amazon Prime.

OIP Staff

