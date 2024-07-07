Kesha returns with electric new single ‘Joyride’

Global pop superstar Kesha has declared her independence with the release of her brand new single Joyride.

Kesha has been vocal about claiming her voice back as an independent artist and she’s celebrating freedom on this catchy, eccentric new track co-created with Zhone – the producer of Troye Sivan’s Rush.

Kesha debuted Joyride with a surprise live performance at New York City’s Planet Pride in June, before heading off on her US tour.

2024 has been a busy year for Kesha, who kicked off the year teaching ‘The Alchemy of Pop’ as Artist in Residence at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California.

Kesha continued the conversation this spring by presenting a major Ted Talk at Vancouver’s TED2024 conference, followed by a surprise guest appearance alongside Reneé Rapp at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that saw the two stars performing Kesha’s 8x RIAA Platinum-certified, worldwide #1 classic hit, Tik Tok.

The newly emancipated artist is promising a Kesha Summer, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for what’s coming next!

Joyride is out now via Kesha’s own Kesha Records.

Image: Brendan Walter