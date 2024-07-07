Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Kesha returns with electric new single ‘Joyride’

Culture

Global pop superstar Kesha has declared her independence with the release of her brand new single Joyride.

Kesha has been vocal about claiming her voice back as an independent artist and she’s celebrating freedom on this catchy, eccentric new track co-created with Zhone – the producer of Troye Sivan’s Rush.

- Advertisement -

Kesha debuted Joyride with a surprise live performance at New York City’s Planet Pride in June, before heading off on her US tour.

2024 has been a busy year for Kesha, who kicked off the year teaching ‘The Alchemy of Pop’ as Artist in Residence at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California.

Kesha continued the conversation this spring by presenting a major Ted Talk at Vancouver’s TED2024 conference, followed by a surprise guest appearance alongside Reneé Rapp at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that saw the two stars performing Kesha’s 8x RIAA Platinum-certified, worldwide #1 classic hit, Tik Tok.

The newly emancipated artist is promising a Kesha Summer, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for what’s coming next!

Joyride is out now via Kesha’s own Kesha Records.

Image: Brendan Walter

Latest

Community

Applications open for 2025 Pinnacle Foundation scholarships

0
Support for students aged between 18 – 26 years for fulltime study.
Culture

Maitland Schnaars shares why he wanted to bring ‘Brothers Wreck’ to Perth audiences

0
The acclaimed play is on at the Subiaco Arts Centre.
News

The LNP have held up the decision to dump Senator Gerard Rennick

0
Party members voted last year to put others forward for the senator's spot in parliament.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director George Cukor was born in 1899

0
George Cukor made his mark as a director in Hollywood in the 1930s and continued to make films through to the early 1980s.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Applications open for 2025 Pinnacle Foundation scholarships

0
Support for students aged between 18 – 26 years for fulltime study.
Culture

Maitland Schnaars shares why he wanted to bring ‘Brothers Wreck’ to Perth audiences

0
The acclaimed play is on at the Subiaco Arts Centre.
News

The LNP have held up the decision to dump Senator Gerard Rennick

0
Party members voted last year to put others forward for the senator's spot in parliament.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director George Cukor was born in 1899

0
George Cukor made his mark as a director in Hollywood in the 1930s and continued to make films through to the early 1980s.
Culture

Alter Boy share new single ‘Portrait of God’

0
Local legends Alter Boy have revealed the second single...

Applications open for 2025 Pinnacle Foundation scholarships

Graeme Watson -
Support for students aged between 18 – 26 years for fulltime study.
Read more

Maitland Schnaars shares why he wanted to bring ‘Brothers Wreck’ to Perth audiences

Graeme Watson -
The acclaimed play is on at the Subiaco Arts Centre.
Read more

The LNP have held up the decision to dump Senator Gerard Rennick

OUTinPerth -
Party members voted last year to put others forward for the senator's spot in parliament.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture