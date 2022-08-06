Kevin Spacey ordered to pay ‘House of Cards’ producers $31 million

Actor Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay the producers of his hit television show House of Cards $31 million dollars.

This story contains mention of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The costs relating to the changes producers were forced to make following allegations of sexual misconduct by the actor.

Spacey was kicked off the series following allegations of multiple instances of inappropriate sexual conduct.

In 2017 actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of coming on to him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were appearing in Broadway plays at the time.

The accusation lead producers to cut short the sixth season of Spacey’s show, and they later launched an investigation after a production assistant came forward and reported that he had also experienced sexual harassment from the actor.

Spacey was fired from the show and it’s final season was re-written to exclude his central character. The series was cut to run for just eight episodes, rather than the 13 episodes originally planned. Producers then sued the actor for loss of income.

In court this week Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana confirmed an award previously handed down by an arbitrator in October 2020, which included USD$29.5 million in damages and USD$1.5 million in costs and fees.

On top of the lawsuit from his former employers Spacey is also facing court proceedings in both the United Kingdom and the United States over a series of alleged sexual assaults.

OIP Staff

