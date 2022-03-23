KickstART Festival announces digital hybrid program for 2022

Propel Youth Arts WA has released the full program for the Youth Week WA KickstART Festival 2022, which will take place as originally scheduled between 8 – 16 April 2022.

KickstART is an annual arts festival created in collaboration with young people aged 12-26 and this year will see over 60 free events including workshops, performances, talks, exhibitions, mentorships and special events celebrating young people and youth culture in Western Australia.

“I could not be more proud of the team at Propel, and of the young artists we work with, to announce the launch of the KickstART Festival program for 2022,” said General Manager, Jamie McGleave.

“It has been an incredible undertaking to reimagine and repurpose an entire festival within a month, and we are very excited to now share it with the public. Our hope is that this year’s KickstART Festival provides young people in our communities with something to look forward to and rally behind during such challenging and uncertain times.”

As part of the KickstART Festival’s pivot to the digital realm, Propel Youth Arts WA has created a dedicated online space for all KickstART activities at kickstartfestival.org.au.

This new website is the central hub for all of the events and activities, including registration links, workshop materials, and other relevant resources for young people throughout WA to peruse.

“KicksART Festival is a celebration of youth and creativity,” said Youth Week WA Creative Coordinator, Noemie Huttner-Koros. Noemie has driven the digital pivot of KickstART 2022 with the support of the Propel team and the Youth Week WA Planning Committee, who also developed the theme for Youth Week WA 2022.

“Courage to Change – Booraka Korangan-ak is a call to action, to boldly and with care imagine a future grounded in regenerative solutions and mutual healing, to take those difficult first steps together. Once. And then again and again.”

From workshops on creative writing and decolonisation, to performances by the next generation of WA’s music artists, to talks from young creative advocates in our communities, this year’s KickstART program offers an extensive range of free events specially curated for young people.

Annual favourites like the KickstART Market have been reimagined as online activities, ensuring there is something within this year’s offerings that caters to all interests and tastes.

Presented by Propel Youth Arts WA, the Youth Week WA KickstART Festival 2022 is is funded by the Government of Western Australia through the Department of Communities and the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries. KickstART is also supported by Lotterywest, the City of Perth, the City of Stirling, the City of Fremantle, and the City of Vincent.

For the full program, visit kickstartfestival.org.au

Image: Tasha Faye

