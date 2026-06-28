Kickstarter launches for a new animated TV series from trans comedian Cassie Workman

Sorry About the Mess is a punk rock adult animated comedy fantasy series written by and starring award-winning Australian trans comedian Cassie Workman, with executive producer Lilly Wachowski.

The project recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to create its pilot episode, receiving strong support with more than 1,000 backers.

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Set in Olympia, Washington, the series follows Alice Peril, a chaotic punk rock singer navigating a world-ending supernatural threat alongside a badly timed breakup, relying on sharp wit to get through it.

The crowdfunding campaign launched on Kickstarter on 15 June 2026 during Pride Month, inviting audiences to help fund and shape the independent pilot episode outside traditional studio systems.

The campaign reflects the creators’ aim to build the series in collaboration with its audience. It is intended for viewers who rarely see themselves authentically represented in adult animation.

Rather than waiting for approval from traditional buyers and gatekeepers, Sorry About the Mess is being developed as an independent, creator-led project designed to connect directly with its audience.

Supporters will help fund the production of the pilot episode, which is scheduled to launch online in 2027. The creative team also attended the Annecy International Animation Film Festival from 21 to 27 June 2026 in Annecy, France, promoting the project to the global animation community.

“I want someone who has never seen themselves reflected in animation before to feel heard and understood – to know someone is listening and that someone cares,” Cassie Workman said. “This show is for anyone presenting an honest version of themselves to the world and who needs strength to do that.”

“Sorry About the Mess is a loud, bold and unapologetic creative statement from a unique voice,” said Mike Cowap, producer and co-founder of Princess animation studio. “We will not wait for permission from traditional buyers to make this show. Our hope is that people recognise the relevance of its themes and support Cassie and Lilly in bringing it to life.”



The series has already begun building an engaged online audience ahead of launch, with official Instagram and TikTok channels posting daily content and rapidly growing community engagement around the project.