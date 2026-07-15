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Premier Roger Cook highlights “increasingly hostile” environment for politicians

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Western Australian Premier Roger Cook has warned that politicians are facing an “increasingly hostile” environment, with members of parliament receiving death threats and experiencing vandalism at their offices.

The premier’s comments, first reported by The West Australian, follow recent incidents involving Labor MP Dr Katrina Stratton and Scarborough MP Stuart Aubrey.

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Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Cook said:

“I think there’s a growing appreciation that in our modern world it is getting increasingly hostile out there.

“It’s getting increasingly angry. That anger is facilitated by social media.

“I think it’s just the plain reality that members of parliament, people in public roles, have to take more precautions to make sure that they are aware of any risks to themselves.”

Premier Roger Cook.

Dr Stratton said she has seen a rise in misogynistic, racist, and homophobic comments on her official social media accounts. She is now pursuing criminal charges against a person accused of making a death threat.

“Nobody should make an invitation to have a bullet put in someone’s head,” she said.

“Of course people don’t agree with us all the time. We expect criticism, we expect debate. But those comments are beyond inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, Scarborough MP Stuart Aubrey’s electorate office was vandalised on Friday night in what has been described as a “deliberate” and “targeted” incident.

In a social media post, Aubrey said he would not be deterred.

“Incidents like this are naturally unsettling, but they won’t change my commitment to being present, accessible and working hard for the people I represent,” he wrote.

“From what I’ve been told, the person involved is in a troubled place, and I genuinely hope they receive the support they need. But there is never any place for intimidation, threats or violence in our democracy.

“Political debate should be passionate, but it should also be respectful. We won’t always agree—that’s healthy and it’s why our democratic process exists.”

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