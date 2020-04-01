Kids driving you crazy? Dolly Parton’s here to read a story

Entertainer Dolly Parton has been sending out video messages to fans while she’s ‘sheltering in place’ at her home.

The other day the singer posted a video encouraging fans to remain upbeat during the crisis saying “we’re gonna all be better people” once the crisis passes.

Now the singer has launched a new initiative, she’s going to read stories for kids via her social media channels. First up on her reading list is The Little Engine That Could. Dolly will stream her reading the popular children’s book on Thursday 2nd April.

“I hope this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared story time during this important time. … From everyone on our team, thank you so much for inspiring a love of reading in your family. As I always say — We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails — and we’re going to do just that, together.”

You can find Dolly Parton on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

OIP Staff

