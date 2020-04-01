‘Killing Eve’ returns sooner than expected for thrilling third season

The third season of twisted thriller Killing Eve will be hitting our screens sooner than expected.

Killer for hire Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) return to their deadly stand-off the third time around, after a shocking cliffhanger left fans with a lot of questions at the end of season 2.

Originally brought from the page to the screen by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the first two seasons followed Eve’s investigation into Villanelle’s work, leading to an unexpected relationship between the assassin and the agent of the law.

Season 3 will also see the return of queer Australian actor Fiona Shaw as Eve’s MI5 superior, Sean Delaney as the adorably awkward Kenny and Kim Bodnia as Villanelle’s boss Konstantin.

Check out the trailer below before Killing Eve returns to ABC iView on Monday 13th April.

