King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

Equality champion Jason Ball is one of the many hard-working Australians named in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Ball will receive the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for his service to the community through social inclusion initiatives.

The founder of the AFL’s Pride Cup, Ball was a trailblazer when he came out to his teammates in 2013. He’s gone on to work in the equality space, regularly speaking about inclusion initiatives.

He’s also served as an Ambassador for Beyond Blue, Victorian Pride Centre, Wear It Purple, Safe Schools Coalition, and many arts and cultural events.

Suzanne May Brooks from New South Wales has also been given the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the LGBTQIA+ community, and to women in business.

Brooks is the co-founder of The Pinnacle Foundation as well as previously serving on the boards of the YMCA and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Kai Noonan has been recognised for their contribution to the LGBTIQ+ community, and to the domestic and family wellbeing sector. Noonan is currently the Director of Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Prevention at LGBTIQ+ Health Australia.

While Richard Watts from Victoria has been praised for his service to the arts across a wide range of organisations. Watts was the founder of the Collingwood Pride Family at the AFL Club, and previously served as the editor of community focused publication Melbourne Community Voice (MCV).

Watts is currently the National Preforming Arts Editor at Artshub, and has contributed to a wide range of publications including DNA and Outrage. He hosted the program SmartArts on RRR since 2004.

Queensland’s Felicity Young, who has served as President of Health Equity Matters (formerly the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations) has been made an Officer in the Order of Australia.

Young was recognised for her distinguished service to public health, particularly to those living with HIV/AIDS, and to gender equality and human rights. She has worked on a global level to tackle HIV and health inadequacy.

In the General Division Professor Jane Tomnay was praised for her significant service to sexual and reproductive health medicine, and her work as a mentor.

Professor Tomnay has been the Director of Centre for Excellence in Rural Health at the University of Melbourne since 2009. She has previously worked on World Health initiatives in the HIV area.

Leonard Vary, the co-chair of Equality of Australia was awarded for significant service to the philanthropic sector, to the LGBTIQA+ community, and to the arts.

The late Dr David Zyngier was recognised for his significant service to tertiary education and his local community in Glen Eira. Dr Zyngier was also a notable advocate for Jewish LGBTIQA+ rights.

Public servants Tish Bruce, Marcus Wray and Ryan Philips were all given the Public Service Medal with their biographies highlighting their work in LGBTIQA+ inclusion.

Former Premiers Daniel Andrews and Mark McGowan were both given the nation’s highest honour, Companion of the Order of Australia.

A posthumous award was also given to former Labor leader Simon Crean, while Australia’s next Governor-General Sam Mostyn will also be able to add A.C after her name.

Among the entertainers and sporting heroes receiving recognition was television host Hamish Blake, children’s entertainer Jimmy ‘Giggle’ Rees, and cricketer Glen McGrath.

Governor-General David Hurley highlighted that most of the awards are given to regular everyday Australia’s helping their communities.

“Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not – they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community … having the opportunity to meet so many diverse recipients in our honours system has been a tremendous privilege. Learning their stories has been inspiring and makes me enormously optimistic for our future.”

“I have been steadfast that the Order must reflect the diversity of our community – I am pleased by the progress we have made over the last five years.”

The awards comprise 493 recipients in the General Division, 162 recipients in the meritorious awards, 25 people in the military awards and 34 people recognised for their contribution as part of Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.