Kirralie Smith and Binary say they will appeal $95,000 vilification fine

Anti-transgender organisation Binary and it’s leader Kirralie Smith have announced they will be appealing a court ruling that saw them hit with a $95,000 penalty for vilification of two women who are transgender.

NSW Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund found that Smith and her organisation had incited hatred and serious contempt of the two women through her campaigning and social media posts. The posts related to the women participating in a community sporting competition.

The group and its CEO will appeal the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and vowed to take their fight to the High Court of Australia if needed.

In a message to followers of Binary Smith said the judgement handed down against her was akin to George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984.

“Being found guilty of vilification for speaking the truth and advocating for women’s-sex based rights is something straight out of George Orwell’s fictional 1984. The book is almost like a manual for today’s evil governments.” Smith said.

The organisation has also launched a new fundraising appeal to lobby the federal government to change the Sex Discrimination Act and remove the clauses that provide protections to people who are transgender.

Binary says response to Bondi Massacre must also include a focus on transgender ideology

Binary also recently weighed in on the Bondi Massacre and the calls for new laws to tackle extremism. In a message published days after the mass shooting Smith drew a comparison between Islamic extemism and acceptance of transgender people.

“There are opposing forces when it comes to certain ideologies and reality in Australia. Whether it is Islamism, transgender ideology, or other competing forces, we must choose -there is no grey area.” Smith said.

“We must choose. Will it be life, truth and freedom? Or death, lies, compelled speech, and restrictions of our actions?”

Prior to becoming the leader of Binary Australia Smith was a prominent member of the Q Society and a campaigner against Islam and halal certification on food.

She stood as a candidate for the short lived right wing party Australian Liberty Alliance. She later joined Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party but stood down as a candidate before the 2019 election.

