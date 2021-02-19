K’lypso brings Latinx & Brazilian sounds to Connections Nightclub

From the team behind the much-loved Spank! pool party events that light up the summer calendar, something different is coming to Connections Nightclub this weekend.

Yanique Ent. are bringing the sounds and culture of Latin America and Brazil to the dancefloor with K’lypso, and it promises to be a visual extravaganza.

Yanique’s team of dance instructors will be taking to the stage and making sure everyone is in on the action – so make sure you have your dancing shoes on as DJ Harry and Yanique bring a selection of R&B, dancehall, salsa and samba to the decks.

Sip on freshly prepared cocktails and get down to some world rhythms, nostalgic beats and classic from across genres to bring everyone to the dancefloor.

K’lypso takes over Connections Nightclub this Saturday 20th February. For tickets and more information, head to eventbrite.com.au

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.