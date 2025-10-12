Search
Kween Kong, Rhys Nicholson join cast of ‘The Traitors’ season 3

Culture

Global reality phenomenon The Traitors is coming back down under, and a slew of Australian celebrities have been cast for a star-studded season three.

Hosted by Aussie legend Gretel Killeen, the competition gathers celebrities from across the breadth of reality television where a group of Traitors are tasked with staying undetected by the Faithful. Who can be trusted when there’s a cash prize on the line?

International versions have been a smash-hit for US and UK audiences, and this new season is stepping up the game.

LGBTIQA+ stars among the season three cast include RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong alongside Drag Race judge and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

They’re not the only iconic judge and contestant combo, with Australian Idol original judge Ian Dicko Dickson and Perth’s own Cosima De Vito both coming to play.

The Real Housewives are also in the game, with Melbourne’s Gamble Breaux and Sydney’s Krissy Marsh representing for their seasons.

They’ll be up against Olympian Shane Gould, Survivor stars Kirby Bentley, Henry Nicholson and AJ Antonios.

Love Island stars Rachael Evren and Claudia Bonifazio, The Block twins Josh and Luke Packham, MasterChef‘s Alvin Quah, Big Brother‘s Tully Smyth and more round out the cast.

The Traitors is coming to 10 in 2026.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

