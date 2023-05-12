Kylie Minogue announces ‘Tension’, her sixteenth studio album

Superstar singer Kylie Minogue has announced her sixteenth studio album will arrive this September and it will be titled Tension.

The follow up to the singer’s 2020 album Disco will have eleven tunes and today fans got a look at the albums artwork and found out the names of the new songs.

The album will include Padam Padam, Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, Tension, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, 10 Out of 10 and Story.

The new record is described as being filled with “unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes”

10 Out Of 10 is a collaboration with DJ Oliver Heldens which has already been released, but the first official single from the album will be Padam Padam. Versions of the song have already leaked online with fans declaring it might be one of Kylie’s biggest hits ever.

Kylie said she started the creative process for the record with no expectations and a “blank page”.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song,” she explained in a statement.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Seven of the tracks on Tension are produced by longtime collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

“The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.” Kylie said, explaining that while she spent time in the studio with her collaborators, a lot of the album was recorded with a mobile studio as she travelled.

