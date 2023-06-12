Kylie makes a surprise appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball

Kylie Minogue made a big impression when she was a surprise performer at the Capital Summertime Ball in London over the weekend.

The crowd went wild as Minogue appeared on stage with a troupe of dancers to perform her hit Padam Padam.

The two-day event was held at Wembly Stadium and a massive crowd of 80,000 people were in attendance.

The concert included performances from Sigala, Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson, Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Adam Lambert, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and many others, but the appearance from Minogue came as a surprise to festival goers.

The singer performed her latest hit before delivering her dance classic Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Padam Padam entered the British Top 20 this week, coming in at Number 12 and giving Minogue her biggest hit in a decade. The song has also found a lot of love on social media platform Tik Tok where it has been streamed a massive 19-million times.

One fan was definately excited about Kylie’s arrival.

This is the greatest reaction I have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/czG8kdX86P — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 11, 2023

