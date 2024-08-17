Kylie Minogue has another new tune, this time with The Blessed Madonna

Kylie Minogue is releasing collaborations with other artists thick and fast, and her latest release sees her team up with DJ The Blessed Madonna.

So far this year Kylie’s put out collaborations with Sia, Orville Peck, and Bebe Rexha with Tove Lo.

Fans got their first insight into new tune Edge of Saturday Night when Kylie appeared alongside The Blessed Madonna in the DJ booth at an Ibiza nightclub a few weeks ago. Now the full track has been revealed.

The track appears on upcoming album from The Blessed Madonna (aka Marea Stamper). The album is called Godspeed and will be out on 11th October. It has a massive 24 tunes on it.



Stamper has spoken about the song which was written back in 2020, describing it as being about “the edges”.

“When I was given the opportunity to begin an album, we were on the edge of lockdown. When I sat down to write lyrics for the very first time, I was on the edge of a brand new life. When I programmed and wrote the music that would become this song, I was on the edge of the next big leap into producing.”

“It’s fitting that this song is about an equally important edge in my life. It was a morning that magically turned into night. It was a dawn when instead of the party ending, we shut the blinds and began again… But that’s just where the story begins. You see, then there was Kylie. Yes, THE Kylie.

“When she came into my life through this song, it was even more surprising than dawn turning to dusk. She breathed an energy into Edge and into me. So here we are together, Marge and Kiki… and all of you are invited.”

Kylie’s been a big lover of collaborations throughout her career having previously teamed up with Jason Donovan, Keith Sweat, Olly Alexander, Gloria Gaynor, Shaggy, and many others – and of course she’s also worked with little sister Dannii.