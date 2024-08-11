Kylie, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo share video for ‘My Oh My’

Kylie Minogue has shared a video for her collaboration with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.

My Oh My, the collaboration between Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo now has a stunning video featuring the trio of superstar vocalists.

The track was released early last month, and the trio performed in at a live concert event too, but now it’s got a video to match.

- Advertisement -

The track is Kylie’s third collaboration in a row following her recent work with Sia and Orville Peck and Diplo. Kylie’s been a big lover of collaborations throughout her career having previously teamed up with Jason Donovan, Keith Sweat, Olly Alexander, Gloria Gaynor, Shaggy, and many others – and of course she’s also worked with little sister Dannii.

The tune is produced by Steve Mac and was written by him alongside Tove Lo and Norwegian songwriter In Wroldsen.

Mac began his music career as part of the dance music band Undercover who scored a big hit in the early 90’s with their cover of Gerry Raferty’s Baker Street. He’s gone on to write and produce hits for a wide range of artists including Westlife, Melanie C, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, and Sam Smith.

The video sees the singers joined by a cast of backing dancers and they sing about their star signs and strut their stuff through a very elegant looking mansion.