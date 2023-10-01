Kylie Minogue is riding high as ‘Tension’ tops the charts

Kylie Minogue is on top of the world and on top of the charts.

Her sixteenth album Tension, which was released just a week ago, has topped the charts in both the United Kingdom and Australia.

Tension is Kylie’s eighth number one album in Australia. Her status as Australia’s highest selling female artist is undeniable, with over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

The album now sits alongside Kylie’s other chart toppers, Light Years (2000), Fever (2001), X (2007), Kiss Me Once (2014), Golden (2018), Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection (2019) and DISCO (2020).

In the UK Kylie’s hit the top spot on the charts nine times with her debut album Kylie (1988), Enjoy Yourself (1989), Greatest Hits (1992), Fever (2001), Aphrodite (2010), Golden (2018), Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection (2019) and DISCO (2020).

The huge sales have come on the hype of the album’s first two singles Padam Padam and the title track. For fans loving the album this week Kylie released an additional two songs for the Super Deluxe Bonus version which can be downloaded from her website.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd congratulated Minogue on her chart success.

“All hail the queen,” Herd told music industry publication Billboard. “On behalf of everyone at ARIA, and as a superfan, it is my absolute pleasure to congratulate Kylie for her fourth consecutive No. 1 album debut. It’s a thrill to see an ARIA Hall of Fame artist continue to dominate, reinvent and represent Australian music on such a global scale. We can’t wait to celebrate her success at this year’s awards.”

Kylie has been nominated for four ARIA Awards this year including best solo artist, best pop release, best independent release and song of the year. All are for the lead single Padam Padam.

While Kylie’s albums have rarely failed to hit the Top 10 in Australia, you may be wondering which is her least successful record? Of her studio albums, 1991’s Let’s Get to It only reached number 13 in the Australian charts.

