Kylie Minogue makes history on the UK charts with DISCO

News | Filed under Music Posted by admin

Kylie Minogue can add a new achievement to her many accolades, records and awards. Her new album DISCO has entered the UK charts at Number 1, making her the first female artist to top the charts in the 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, 10’s and now 20’s.

Kylie’s five decade steam train of success became back in 1988 when she released her debut album featuring I Should Be So Lucky, Gotta be Certain, and The Loco-motion.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words,” she told fans in a video with the Official Charts Company. “Thank you to everyone who supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me and I’m so glad that it’s found its way to your hearts.”

Kylie’s other albums to make it to the top of the UK charts are Enjoy Yourself (1989), Greatest Hits (1992), Fever (2001), Aphrodite (2010), Golden (2018) and Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection (2019).

The 1990’s in the one decade where Kylie’s record relies solely on a greatest hits compilation. In the 90’s Kylie released three albums. Let’s Get to It was her final outing with producers Mike Stock and Pete Waterman, longtime collaborator Matt Aitken had decamped just before work on the record began.

In 1994 Kylie signed to dance label Deconstruction and released Kylie Minogue which contained Confide in Me, Put Yourself in My Place and Where is the Feeling. The album did well in Australia but so much in the UK. Her final album in the 1990’s was Impossible Princess it got to number 4 in the Aussie charts, and reached number 10 in the UK charts.

The singer has not had the same level of success here in Australia. Kylie’s first number 1 in Australia was 2000’s Light Years. She followed that up with another chart topping album Fever in 2001. Released in 2007, X was seen somewhat as a comeback album after the singer was treated for breast cancer, it also scored the top position. She scored another Australian number 1 with Kiss Me Once in 2014, and Golden and DISCO have also gone all the way to the top.

Last year Kylie scored another Australian number 1 with Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection.

Over career Kylie has put out a whopping 14 Greatest Hits collections( they’ve not all been released in every region), 8 live albums and 11 remix collections, plus some EPs, Christmas albums, single releases and many collaborations.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.