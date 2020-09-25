Kylie Minogue makes ‘Magic’ with second single from ‘DISCO’

Kylie Minogue has dropped the second single from her upcoming 15th studio album DISCO.

Unlike a smooth, intergalactic stylings of Say Something and its accompanying video, Magic offers a more up-tempo tune that honours the album’s title.

Magic‘s video also brings Kylie back to the dancefloor, under the direction of Sophie Muller. Filmed at Fabric Nightclub in London, Minogue said she wanted the video to “give fans a moment of escapism.”

What do we think of DISCO‘s second offering? The album is out in full on November 6th.

